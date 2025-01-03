3 Atlanta Falcons whose future hinges on performance in Sunday's finale

1. Kaleb McGary, RT

Kaleb McGary has the most on the line on Sunday. This might just be his final game with the team that drafted him and handed him an extension two years ago.

The move to Michael Penix Jr. could prove to be cataclysmic for the starting right tackle. Having a lefty at quarterback puts the right tackle as the blindside protector. He is responsible for the health of the franchise quarterback.

McGary's shortcoming has always been pass protection. While he has improved significantly since his first few years, he still has limitations.

He has one year left on his contract but the Falcons can save $14.5M in cap space with just $2M in dead cap. His future is very much in limbo.