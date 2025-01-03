3 Atlanta Falcons whose future hinges on performance in Sunday's finale

3. Matt Judon, OLB

Matt Judon was traded to the Falcons with sky-high hopes to be the franchise pass rusher they have been looking for for a long time. Overall, he has been anything but that.

However, he has finally been making an impact for the defense. The veteran has four sacks in his last six games and is coming off his best performance of the season against the Commanders. Judon has finally flashed the excellence he has shown throughout his career.

If he finishes his season with a dominant performance, he may give the front office reason to negotiate his return.

We have to remember that he was coming off a season-ending injury and perhaps he is finally returning to his old form. That sentiment may be enough to bank on a dominant 2025.