3 Atlanta Falcons with the most to gain in team's final game of the season

1. Michael Penix Jr.

There is already so much to love about Atlanta's young quarterback that one great final game will send expectations sky high. Sunday's loss was heart-breaking but the Falcons were given all that could have been reasonably expected from their rookie quarterback. The final two drives were both executed at a high level against a playoff team. Penix converting two fourth-and-long situations was impressive and ended it with a game-tying score to Kyle Pitts.

Penix followed this up by giving Riley Patterson a chance to win the game in the final two seconds. Reasonable expectations couldn't have been any higher for a rookie quarterback in his second start. Penix now has a chance to really sell Atlanta's future and give hope in what is a lost season.

Even if the Falcons aren't able to find a playoff miracle there is reason to feel positive about the team moving forward. How many more games do they win with Penix starting the full season? Kirk Cousins was giving away games down the stretch of the season and they simply needed someone to stop the bleeding. It is easy to make an argument with the rookie quarterback the Falcons win 10-11 games and are having a very different conversation.