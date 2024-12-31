3 Atlanta Falcons with the most to gain in team's final game of the season

2. Raheem Morris

The Atlanta Falcons head coach cannot afford another loss to end the year. Your selling point is that this is year one and you've improved the team by two wins to give them their first winning season since 2017. Yes, there are a myriad of frustrations with Morris, however, if you finish the year 9-8 your job is likely safe.

Whether or not the Falcons should fire Raheem Morris is a completely different conversation. However, if the head coach finishes the year with a winning record and one game short of the playoffs his job is likely safe. Even in a loss, the Falcons would be making a surprising move by firing Morris.

A win locks away any chance of making a change and you turn your attention to the 2025 season. A sentiment Atlanta Falcons fans are tired of hearing consistently falling just short for the last three seasons. So many moments have been within reach and the Falcons coming up short has become painfully predictable. If Morris is going to be the head coach to help the franchise turn the corner the growth has to be impressive and coordinator and front office changes must be made.