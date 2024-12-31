3 Atlanta Falcons with the most to gain in team's final game of the season

3. Kyle Pitts

Yet another season of frustrating results from Kyle Pitts that is going to end the same way each of the last three have. Sunday night's clutch touchdown grab was arguably the best moment of Kyle's career and went a long way in helping a season full of frustrations. Still, it doesn't ease concerns about the lack of motor and ability to finish plays. Kirk Cousins wasn't able to unlock Pitts when the veteran was playing well and Penix's first interception was caused by a bad Pitts drop.

There is every reason for the Falcons to throw up their hands and opt to move on from the tight-end. Yes, he is still under contract next season but you could easily move off him this offseason and look to get more consistent production at a cheaper rate.

With that said, another big moment in Sunday's season finale from Penix and Pitts and you're talking yourself into another full season. This isn't to say whether or not the Falcons are making the right decision. It becomes impossible to ignore the potential if Pitts has a great moment or two in this game. With what you've already invested the Falcons are likely talking themselves into another full season of the tight-end.