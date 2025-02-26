3 Bargain free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be targeting in 2025 offseason

1. Haason Reddick

It was late October before the star pass rusher decided to end his holdout and join the Jets. Arguably the veteran would have made more money than he lost if he continued to stay away from New York. After a trade from the Eagles the Jets were expected to give Reddick a new contract and the lack of a deal resulted in a cold war that lasted months.

It ended with Reddick giving in and having one of the worst stretches of his career. There isn't a highlight reel to put together from the veteran's time with the Jets. It was a complete mess and left his value in free agency very much up for debate. The most likely path is taking a one-year deal in hopes of putting together a big season and hitting the market again.

Reddick's runway to getting another top-dollar contract is quickly running out. At his age, the 2025 season needs to be a productive one to have a chance at a final payday. With this in mind, it would be a wise move for Atlanta to hand the pass rusher a one-year deal and hope for a huge season at a bargain price.