3 Bargain free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be targeting in 2025 offseason

2. Rondale Moore

The Atlanta receiver will hit free agency without ever taking a snap for the Falcons. Atlanta added Moore trading Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals for the speedy receiver. Moore was expected to be the third receiver behind free-agent signing Darnell Mooney and number one receiver Drake London.

To be completely fair the receiver was already struggling, and Ray-Ray McCloud was impressive early on in camp. It wouldn't have been shocking to see McCloud win the starting job even if there wasn't an injury. Still, the Falcons should bring back Moore's speed and add the cheap depth that brings a high upside.

Atlanta's receivers are great but are one injury away from having a very questionable link. KhaDarel Hodge and Chris Blair were the primary backups for the team in the 2024 season. It isn't going to be difficult to upgrade both positions. Hodge should be brought back but needs to be further down the receiver depth chart. Moore is going to be a cheap signing and gives you a chance to add speed that will allow Penix to use every part of the field. Rondale Moore and Desmond Ridder were both misses in the trade. However, Atlanta should give Moore a second-chance.