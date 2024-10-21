3 Biggest concerns the Atlanta Falcons are facing after embarrassing home loss
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta's lack of pressure
Has there ever been an Atlanta Falcons pass rush that was less of a threat? Even with the struggles the team has faced over the last few seasons, it seems they have been able to register more of a threat than this. For context, the Seahawks offensive line is dealing with a myriad of injuries and Smith is among the league's most sacked passers.
If there was ever a time the pass rush was going to come to life it would have been against this unit. Instead, the pass rush seemed completely inept allowing Geno Smith to leave the pocket buy time, and deliver perfect strikes down the field. Even if the pressure was close they simply aren't able to finish the job.
Either letting Smith throw the ball away or getting to the quarterback a step too late. This is an all-time bad pass rushing unit and the loss of Lorenzo Carter didn't hurt or help the team's pass rush. This has been the biggest issue for the Falcons so far this season and Seattle completely exposed them in this game. Whether it is trades or free agent additions changes must be made for the Falcons to be taken seriously.