3 Biggest concerns the Atlanta Falcons are facing after embarrassing home loss
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk's turnovers and lack of mobility
Kirk Cousins has never been a great runner and wasn't going to buy you a lot of time in the pocket. However, the veteran has regressed since last year's injury and that showed up on Sunday. Cousins will hold the ball until the very last moment and while that has often helped the Falcons this season it killed them against the Seahawks.
Cousins now ranks at the top of the league in interceptions and looked like the player Atlanta watched in Week 1. Not all of the issues can be placed on the veteran quarterback. Still, moving forward what version of Cousins can Atlanta expect?
Can the turnovers be gotten under control and the passer we saw against Tampa resurface? Or is this the player the Falcons are going to have moving forward an inconsistent veteran who is limited against a viable pass rush? This is in no way suggesting the Falcons should consider making a change. Rather pointing out the Falcons aren't real contenders moving forward if this version of Cousins continues to show up. Bijan Robinson did his part this loss is on the offensive line, defensive effort, and unquestionably Kirk Cousins.