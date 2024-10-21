3 Biggest concerns the Atlanta Falcons are facing after embarrassing home loss
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta looked sloppy and entitled
Three straight wins against divisional opponents and the Falcons have won four out of five and this is how the team shows up? Atlanta looked entitled and uninterested early in this game. As if they expected Seattle to roll over and hand them a win. Sloppy play on both the offensive and defensive lines defined Atlanta's effort in this game.
Why did the Falcons come out so flat when they have won nothing? It is still early in the season and having this level of a dud this early in the season is a huge red flag. Seattle isn't one of the better teams in the league having lost three straight.
Atlanta is sitting in control of the NFC South if you win this game you're guaranteed divisional control heading into Tampa next weekend. There is every reason to be motivated for this game and Atlanta looked uninterested and underprepared.
Next week is going to tell us a lot about the mental makeup of this Atlanta team and how they bounce back from this one. There is no defense for the team's lack of effort, discipline, or offensive cohesion.