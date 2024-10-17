3 Biggest concerns the Atlanta Falcons are facing vs. Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
1. Getting pressure on Geno Smith
If the Atlanta Falcons cannot find a more consistent pass rush against Smith, Atlanta isn't winning this game. The talent at the skill positions is simply too great to ask Atlanta's secondary to hold up as long as they've been asked over the past three weeks. The Falcons GM Terry Fontenot is working on adding help to the position but until that happens the Falcons must find a way to be more creative with bringing pressure.
Lake and Morris rarely like to blitz but they unquestionably are unable to get home rushing four. Perhaps the biggest surprise is that Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata haven't been successful. After an early impact edge rush, Matthew Judon's production has gone down as well. Ebiketie and Carter have both failed to generate any pressure and this pass rush is on life support.
Ranking at the bottom of the league you cannot continue to fail to get home and expect to win. Smith is going to be looking for a bounce-back game after a rough two-week slide and the Falcons appear to be the perfect mark. A team that has allowed Derek Carr, Baker Mayfield, and Andy Dalton to simply sit in the pocket waiting for someone to come open.