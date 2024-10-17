3 Biggest concerns the Atlanta Falcons are facing vs. Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
3. Is the curse finally broken?
On paper, the Falcons should win this game with the better quarterback, backfield, secondary, kicker, and arguably head coach. All signs point to a fourth straight Atlanta win and further reason to believe in this team. For Atlanta fans that have stuck with the team that is reason enough for concern against Seattle. Believing in this team that they are capable of winning as favorites is difficult to do.
Years of cautionary tales have left many fans having a difficult time ever believing in this team. Yes, Atlanta looks to be a playoff team that is only a pass rush short of being a division contender. However, that in itself is reason enough to wonder could this be a spot where the Falcons are the team they have been for much of the last decade.
Dropping this game would be a very Falcons thing to do after three straight divisional wins. A loss that would put the season back into question and have pundits again questioning why they believed in Atlanta. This is a game Atlanta needs to have to further control of the NFC South and keep pace in the playoff race. Those reasons alone are enough to doubt how Sunday plays out for Atlanta.