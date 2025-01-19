3 Biggest decisions the Atlanta Falcons are facing in the 2025 offseason

1. What is Atlanta's real plan with Kirk Cousins?

Before Atlanta's offseason started there were already rumors that suggested the team would cut Cousins early in the offseason. This wasn't a surprise with how great Michael Penix Jr. looked and how much Cousins had struggled. There wasn't a path back into the lineup for the veteran and parting ways appeared the best path for both sides.

As soon as the offseason started, however, Terry Fontenot made it clear this wasn't true. The Falcons made it known they would not simply cut Kirk Cousins and that the veteran would either be traded or their backup quarterback.

When considering why the team would go out on this limb you simply have to consider the cap situation. A team that already has negative cap space would have a far steeper penalty if they cut Cousins than if the quarterback returned or was traded. With that said, it is hard to see the Falcons holding a player hostage they clearly have so much respect for.

Cousins was kept in the lineup for far too long based on this respect. Atlanta not allowing him to find another landing spot if there isn't a surprise trade would be surprising.