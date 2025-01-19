3 Biggest decisions the Atlanta Falcons are facing in the 2025 offseason

2. How will the team choose to create cap space?

This is the real story, not many Atlanta Falcons fans are talking about early in the offseason. The team lacks cap space and barring a miracle trade of Kirk Cousins it isn't going to get better anytime soon. Relying strictly on the draft to rebuild the defense isn't going to be an option. The team lacks enough draft picks to deal with the myriad of needs on the defensive side of the ball.

While the majority of the offense is returning in 2025 you do have the issue of center Drew Dalman hitting free agency as well. There are painful decisions the team could look at making like cutting Grady Jarrett who isn't playing up to his salary. As well-respected as the veteran might be the production isn't living up to the contract at this point in his career.

Someone that has so perfectly been an Atlanta Falcon would be difficult to part ways with. However, it is the harsh reality of this business the Falcons are facing an uphill battle to create needed cap space. A number of difficult decisions are going to have to be made for this team to have a chance to improve.