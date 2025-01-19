3 Biggest decisions the Atlanta Falcons are facing in the 2025 offseason

3. Will we finally have a predictable draft?

Drafting Michael Penix Jr. might look wise in retrospect but at the time it was an odd move. The Falcons drafting Jared Verse was the expected move with the team desperate to find a capable pass rush. Deciding to add a quarterback was a shock and yet another pick when the team seemed to ignore the obvious in favor of drafting their favorite prospect.

One cannot fault the Falcons considering Penix is now expected to be the team's future. It is the move to sign Kirk Cousins that is looking very suspect. Regardless of where you fall on last season's quarterback moves it is time for the Falcons to do the predictable.

Terry Fontenot and Atlanta's front office should be completely focused on adding defensive pieces in this year's draft. Atlanta needs help at every position with corner and edge rusher being the two biggest concerns moving into the offseason. Every position group is facing questions and the Falcons cannot afford to waste any picks going off-script. Adding players with a chance to contribute to the defense has to be the focus if they have any hope of rebuilding a struggling unit.