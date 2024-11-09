3 Biggest frustrations of Atlanta Falcons 2024 season heading into Week 10
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta's lack of answers rushing the passer
This isn't a hot take or will come as any surprise to anyone that has watched the Falcons this season. Arguably the most shocking moment of Atlanta's season was against the Dallas Cowboys when Grady Jarrett and Arnold Ebiketie got home on back-to-back plays. This pass rush has been historically bad not only at getting to the quarterback but allowing big plays. Whether it is Patrick Mahomes, Andy Dalton, Baker Mayfield, or Justin Fields all hurt the Falcons with long runs.
Against Mayfield and Dalton, the Falcons were able to weather the storm and carry the team with their offense. However, you can point directly the lack of a pass rush and an ability to contain in each of Atlanta's losses. There simply isn't any answer for this pass rush right now.
Matthew Judon started off well but had a season low snap count last week due to his effort and lack of production. Arnold Ebiketie has regressed early this season and Lorenzo Carter is now on IR. This is as frustrating of a position group as there has been in recent memory for Atlanta. It doesn't help matters that your first-round pick is sitting on the bench while Jared Verse is contributing to a surging Rams team.