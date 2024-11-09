3 Biggest frustrations of Atlanta Falcons 2024 season heading into Week 10
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's run defense
The lack of a pass rush was somewhat predictable and a continued problem for the Falcons. The level of regression is what has been surprising not the fact that this isn't a team that gets to the quarterback at a high level. What has been shocking for the Falcons is just how awful they have been against the run. It hasn't mattered who they have played you know the ground game is there if you want it.
Even the struggling Dallas offense was able to move the ball decently well on the ground. A week before that you knew Tampa's only hope of hanging around was the run game and you still couldn't stop it. The lack of production from what was supposed to be a stacked defensive interior is frustrating. It is hard to point out what the answer might be to fixing this. The return of Troy Andersen can only help and Nate Landman should continue to get healthier.
Still, this isn't a great front seven, and without any trade deadline moves there is a reason for major concern. Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake must find a solution down the stretch.