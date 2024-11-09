3 Biggest frustrations of Atlanta Falcons 2024 season heading into Week 10
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta's 2024 draft class
If you have to pause a moment and consider this year's rookie draft class after backup quarterback Michael Penix Jr. it is for good reason. It is hard to remember players who are never allowed to take the field or play contributing roles. Terry Fontenot has made a myriad of frustrating draft decisions but this year's class is all-time bad thus far.
There hasn't been one meaningful contribution for a rookie class that seems unable to get on the field. A team that understood they needed an edge rush focused all of their draft attention on a backup quarterback and defensive line depth. Depth you rarely have used with your final selection being stolen by the Bills and Brandon Dorlus yet to make an active roster.
It is beyond frustrating to see this team so close to serious contention and unable to find contributions from the rookie class. It is time to begin to question Atlanta's ability to draft with the team's biggest wins all coming in free agency or with obvious first-round selections. Perhaps it wasn't just Arthur Smith who has been the problem for Atlanta for the past three seasons.