3 Biggest stories in Atlanta Falcons Sunday Night Football season finale

1. Playoff implications

The Washington Commanders will be playing to lock up their playoff spot and give themselves the ability to take a breath in the final week. This game is far more important for the Falcons; however, it means a lot to Washington as well.

The importance of the game for the Falcons all depends on whether or not the Carolina Panthers upsets Tampa Bay earlier in the day. An upset from the Panthers would allow the Falcons to keep the NFC South lead no matter the results on Sunday night. A win would lock up their place in the playoffs and give them the ability to take time off in their regular-season finale against Carolina.

If the Bucs beat the Panthers it becomes a must-win game with a loss all but eliminating the Falcons from playoff contention. A Bucs win and Falcons loss would leave Atlanta hoping for a New Orleans upset in the season's final week. Considering what we've seen from the Saints down the stretch it is safe to consider it an elimination spot. Both teams have a lot to play for and every reason to be fully focused on what is really a playoff game for both sides.