3 Biggest stories in Atlanta Falcons Sunday Night Football season finale

2. Dan Quinn vs. Raheem Morris

When Dan Quinn was fired in Atlanta it was his coordinator Raheem Morris that would take over. Morris would spend the following seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Rams while Quinn was in the same position for Dallas. Morris won a Super Bowl with the Rams and Quinn's defense was consistently contending for a first-round playoff exit.

Now for the first time since they were on the same staff both are head coaches and will matchup in Sunday Night Football with playoffs on the line. It is yet another reason to trot out the epic coaching lineup that was the 2016 Atlanta staff and consider what could have been.

Quinn's time in Atlanta will forever be defined by the Super Bowl trip and mantras that failed to motivate at the end of his tenure. The head coach is extremely likable but was the author of Atlanta's most frustrating moment in franchise history.

Watching Morris vs. Quinn will tell Atlanta a lot about where they stand in the NFC and how concerned they should be about the future of their head coach. A great matchup that was more than earned by both head coaches.