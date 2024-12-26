3 Biggest stories in Atlanta Falcons Sunday Night Football season finale

3. Jayden Daniels vs. Michael Penix Jr.

Jayden Daniels should be the Rookie of the Year and has authored three very memorable wins this season. The Commanders can beat anyone but play to their level of competition. We watched Spencer Rattler have this team a two-point conversion away from losing. It took every last second for Washington to beat the Eagles who were forced to turn to Kenny Pickett after Jalen Hurts left the game with an injury.

Atlanta is going to be in this game and Penix is going to get a chance to measure up against the best rookie in the league. Penix will make his Sunday Night Football debut and have a chance to put himself instantly in the conversation of the league's best young starters.

With elite weapons and a defense starting to find their stride, the Falcons will give Penix every chance to win this game. Beating Jayden Daniels in prime-time to give your team a playoff berth would be as defining of a first two games as we've seen in franchise history. An accomplishment that is far from a sure thing with Jayden Daniels and Washington's offense providing unique wrinkles that very likely makes this a game decided in the final possession.