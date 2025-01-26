3 Biggest turning points of Atlanta Falcons doomed 2024 season

2. Atlanta's loss to the Chargers

Two weeks later the Falcons had lost a heartbreaking game to the Saints and gotten demolished by the Broncos. There was never a hint the game in Denver was going to be close and the Falcons were very quickly put out of their misery. With the Bucs closing in on the division lead the Falcons needed this game to maintain their spot and put confidence back in a team that had fallen nearly to .500 after a great start.

Another moment when it became so clear the team could no longer rely on Kirk Cousins. Jim Harbaugh's plan was very simple, make Cousins beat you with his arm. The veteran coach watched the Denver and New Orleans games and saw what the Falcons wouldn't admit.

Still, this was a four-point game the Falcons were given every chance to flip. It could be argued this was the best defensive game of the season when you consider the stakes. The pass rush was better than usual and Atlanta limited the Chargers to 17 points. You held Justin Herbert under twenty and still didn't find a way to win the game. This was the moment when it became clear the Falcons were Falconing.