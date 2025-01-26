3 Biggest turning points of Atlanta Falcons doomed 2024 season

3. Atlanta blows their last chance

Even after an awful losing streak and refusing to turn to Michael Penix Jr. the Falcons were given a second chance. After beating the Giants, the Falcons were given back the division lead. Cooper Rush and the Dallas defense played one of their best games of the season against Tampa Bay. The Bucs fumbled the lead and all Atlanta needed to do is win out to take the division and host a playoff game.

While Penix was in the lineup at this point the quarterback needed more runway. Making the most of the reps he did have the quarterback still found a way to make plays when the team needed it most. Raheem Morris deserves the bulk of the blame for how this one played out.

The issues calling timeouts have been well-covered so there isn't a reason to revisit it here. Morris made key mistakes and the Falcons would lose their final chance at a playoff berth in overtime. Jayden Daniels and Washington locked up their playoff spot and would eliminate the first team in what would be a truly impressive postseason run.