3 biggest winners of Falcons benching Kirk Cousins for Michael Penix Jr.

2. Darnell Mooney will see more deep targets

If there was one thing Michael Penix Jr. could do better than anyone in college football, it was throw the deep ball. Some of the throws he made down the sidelines were impossible to comprehend.

Overall, his arm is juiced up with power. He can rip any throw you could ever want which should have the Falcons' main deep threat, Darnell Mooney, excited.

Mooney had good chemistry with Kirk Cousins but his deep targets had decreased. Penix will revitalize that, plus more.

Expect to see a decent number of vertical shots Mooney's way against a poor Giants defense in Week 16.