3 Blockbuster trade targets that would fix Atlanta's ailing pass rush

1. Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals pass rusher already requested a trade and the franchise is distracted attempting to keep Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase together for the future. Hendrickson not getting the deal he deserves and demanding a trade wouldn't be shocking. With that said, it must be noted that the Bengals are a franchise that rarely trades players and will be more than willing to put themselves in an uncomfortable situation to keep a player without paying top dollar.

Still, it is a possible trade target that would completely change the Atlanta defense. Hendrickson has quietly been one of the best pass rushers in the league over the last two seasons. His production is often overlooked due to the Joe Burrow-led offense demanding all the headlines.

Hendrickson has 35.0 sacks in the last two seasons to go along with 5 forced fumbles and 61 quarterback hits. His production has been underrated and demands a high-dollar deal the Bengals appear unlikely to give. If the Falcons can find a way to trade for a star pass rusher Hendrickson has to be at the top of the list of potential targets. The one concern is the fact the past two seasons have been outliers with good but not elite production the previous seasons.