3 Blockbuster trade targets that would fix Atlanta's ailing pass rush

2. Myles Garrett

Another star pass rusher that has had enough of a poorly run franchise. Garrett made it clear he doesn't want to be in Cleveland any longer requesting a trade from the franchise. Whether or not the Browns opt to listen to their franchise star and grant his wish is up for debate. It would be a mistake to part ways with a generational pass rusher even if he no longer fits your timetable.

However, this is the same team that pushed out Baker Mayfield to give a historic deal to Deshaun Watson. Cleveland's judgment is less than stellar looking at their recent decision-making. Garrett hitting the trade market would result in a bidding war that would likely demand a player and two first-round picks. As lofty as this price might seem it would be more than worth it to add a player in the debate for best defender in the league.

Garrett steps in and makes Atlanta's pass rush capable from day one. That is something the front office has failed to do for the last half decade. If the Falcons have the chance to chase Garrett there is no question, they should be willing to pay whatever it takes.