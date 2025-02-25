3 Blockbuster trade targets that would fix Atlanta's ailing pass rush

3. Micah Parsons

If there is one player who would demand as high of a trade price as Myles Garrett it is Micah Parsons. Stuck in a division with the Commanders and the Eagles it is hard to see things going well for Dallas anytime soon. So often they are a franchise on the cusp of serious contention only to find themselves in their own way. Whether it is parting ways with the wrong pieces or refusing to spend on a position of need the Cowboys are always a step short.

Micah Parsons is the most valuable trade piece on the roster and could help the team enter a reset. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are both under contract and will be the offensive building blocks for the Cowboys. Whether or not Parsons is given a deserved contract is up for debate.

Trading the star would be a shock and isn't the expected move, however, the Cowboys cannot afford to pay all three players and hope to build a contending roster. It isn't off the table Dallas decides to trade Parsons and use the return to enter a soft rebuild around their veteran quarterback. It is at least worth reaching out if you're the Falcons.