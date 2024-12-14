3 bold Atlanta Facons predictions against the Raiders in Week 15
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins saves his starting job
Considering how the Falcons have stuck with Cousins perhaps it isn't that bold of a prediction to believe the veteran remains the starter. However, this is the game that Cousins is going to turn back into the player we watched in the middle of the season. Against the Raiders the quarterback is again going to find his confidence and ability to drive the ball consistently.
It will be more than enough for the Falcons to keep Cousins in as the starter for the rest of the season. While Kirk's comments about improvement against the Vikings were a bit ill-timed they were true. We watched the quarterback throw the ball deep to Darnell Mooney and show the ability to make throws we hadn't seen in weeks.
Cousins being able to drive the ball under pressure and not second-guess himself is still possible. The problem for the quarterback has been consistently using this power. The problem for Cousins was pointing this out after throwing two interceptions in a loss. Hard to defend yourself when you haven't scored in four games and turned the ball over twice. Like it or not Cousins was right, it was simply poorly timed.