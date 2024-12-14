3 bold Atlanta Facons predictions against the Raiders in Week 15
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's losing streak ends
Nothing would fit this franchise better than their season being ended by the Raiders and Desmond Ridder. Ridder being completely incapable and given consistent chances to salvage his career in Atlanta doesn't matter. Starting out the season hot and having fans buy in only to lose on a national stage to your former starter is the most Atlanta Falcons ending to possibly be written this season.
With that said, it isn't happening and the Falcons losing streak will come to an end. As badly as the Falcons have played they simply have too much talent not to beat the Raiders. No matter which of their three quarterbacks was out there on Monday night the Falcons have the superior special teams, defense, and offense.
All three phases of the game are in Atlanta's favor and even the Falcons aren't going to fumble this away. If the season is going to end it will be against Washington and their former head coach Dan Quinn on a short week. There simply isn't a path for this Raiders team to beat an Atlanta team that still has everything to play for. The losing streak will end leading to our next prediction...