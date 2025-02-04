3 Bold offseason predictions for the 2025 Atlanta Falcons offseason

1. Atlanta finally fixes the pass rush

Terry Fontenot is already very lucky to have retained his role in Atlanta's front office moving into the 2025 season. After three straight seasons of clear roster failures, the GM is unquestionably on the hot seat. It has taken three years to find a close-to-capable answer at the quarterback position. In that time the front office backed Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, and Kirk Cousins as the team's best possible answers.

Consistent misses are no longer going to be accepted and the team's focus is on fixing the pass rush. It is simply impossible that a team with such a glaring problem is yet again unable to find a solution. This isn't to say the Falcons will be at the top of the league, rather they will find a way back to the middle of the back.

All of the team's cap space that is opened will be focused on the defense. Their first three draft picks should all be focused on pass rushers and secondary additions as well. Add in an upgrade at defensive coordinator and the Falcons are going to finally find an answer. Adding to the position in both free agency and the draft Atlanta will finally have a capable pass rush in 2025.