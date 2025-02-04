3 Bold offseason predictions for the 2025 Atlanta Falcons offseason

3. Atlanta parts ways with Drew Dalman

Already teams are rumored landing spots for the former Atlanta center. The Falcons already have top contracts along the offensive line with Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary all having well-paid deals. Left-guard Matthew Bergeron will soon be a decision the Falcons have to make as well. No, paying Dalman could easily be deemed as the safer option. The Atlanta center missed a large portion of the 2024 season and the loss was survived.

Add in the fact you have deals down the road for Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr. and the reasons to move on become clear. Atlanta could simply add a veteran center or look to bring in cheap options to compete for the role. With how talented the offensive line is on the inside there is reason to believe an average fit could be elevated into a great starting option.

The Falcons simply have too many defensive issues and future offensive deals to pay top dollar for Dalman. Why would the center take a deal below market value to stay in Atlanta? It seems obvious the Falcons are either going to have to make very tough offseason decisions or move on.