3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 against Broncos
Week 11 has the Atlanta Falcons traveling to Denver to play the Broncos. The Falcons are looking for their seventh win while their opponent is looking for their sixth.
Both teams are coming off awful losses to division rivals; Atlanta was shut down by New Orleans while Denver was denied of a game-winning field goal against Kansas City.
This matchup could go any different way. These are two teams who can either look dominant or sluggish from week to week and it remains to be seen which version we will see from each team. For now, let's look at three bold predictions for this Week 11 game.
1. Drake London catches ten passes for 130 yards, touchdown
Denver's defense has been excellent against the run and middle of the pack against the pass. If the Falcons can pass protect, we will see Kirk Cousins slinging the ball.
Patrick Surtain is the name you immediately thing of when you think about the Denver Broncos' defense. He is a great player but despite the cornerback's dominance, Drake London will have a big day on the road.
Surtain often travels with elite receivers but what happens when there are two you have to deal with? We could see Surtain shadow the big-play threat, Darnell Mooney.
London's prowess underneath will be the key to the game. A high volume of targets is incoming for the third-year receiver.