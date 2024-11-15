3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 against Broncos
Falcons look to bounce back against a tough Broncos defense.
2. Jessie Bates III has another triple-crown game with interception, forced fumble, and fumble recovery
Jessie Bates' ability to force turnovers is second to none. No player plays the role of ball hawk and fumble inducer like Bates; his ball skills are incredible and his ability to come downhill and put a haymaker on the ball is magical.
We have often seen the Falcons win games because of Bates' excellence—Week 11 will be the latest example.
Bo Nix hasn't put the ball in harm's way too much but hasn't played the Falcons' superstar on the backend. Expect to see the veteran bait the rookie into throwing a key pick.
On top of that, we will see another deadly punch at the football, capped off with a recovery.