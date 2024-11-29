3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 against Chargers
Falcons look for their first win against the AFC West in 2024.
2 of 3
2. Falcons' defense triples Justin Herbert's season interceptions total
If you haven't looked at the stat sheet yet, this bold prediction might seem impossible; trust me, it isn't. Justin Herbert has been phenomenal this season at limiting turnovers throwing just one interception.
Do the math and you will find that the Atlanta Falcons will need to intercept him twice to fulfill this bold prediction—not unreasonable.
Justin Simmons' knowledge of the Chargers from his time in the AFC West and Jessie Bates' playmaking ability will lead the defense to two interceptions, at least. Doing so should put the Falcons in prime position to win the game.