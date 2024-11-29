3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 against Chargers
3. Falcons gain a full game on the Buccaneers in NFC South race
Two parts to this bold prediction: the Falcons beating the Chargers and the Buccaneers losing to the Panthers. While one of those seems much more likely than the other, don't be too shocked if both are true come Sunday night.
As we have detailed before, Atlanta holds the advantage in the battle of attrition before their game even starts. Just a few days ago, the Chargers were beat up by the Ravens in the Harbaugh battle and now must travel 2,000 miles from LA to ATL.
Meanwhile, the Falcons have had a relaxing bye week to recover and prepare. That is a big advantage.
As for Tdampa Bay, they have to travel to Carolina to play a Panthers team that lost on a last-second field goal to the reigning champs. Bryce Young continues to look better by the week so don't be shocked if he pulls off an upset over the Bucs.
Gaining that game back that they lost over their past two weeks would be massive as it would push the Bucs three games back with five remaining.