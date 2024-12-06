3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 14 against Vikings
The Atlanta Falcons have backed themselves into a desperate situation with five games left. They are now tied atop the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who have an easier remaining schedule.
Getting back on track has to start with a win against the 10-2 Vikings in Week 14. This matchup will bring some added heat as Kirk Cousins returns to the stadium he called home for six years.
Let's hope the Dirty Birds can pull an upset off by fulfilling this week's three bold predictions.
1. Kirk Cousins gets back on track by dicing former team for 400 yards, 4 TDs, 0 interceptions
Nothing we have seen from Kirk Cousins this year would lead you to believe this could happen. But this matchup brings extra motivation for the veteran quarterback, and that could be enough to lock him in for 60 minutes.
Cousins hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in three weeks. A 400-yard, three-touchdown, no-interception game would be exactly what the doctor ordered.
Minnesota has a strong, opportunistic defense, so a great gameplan and perfect play from the rest of the offense will be critical for Cousins to lead his team to a big offensive day.