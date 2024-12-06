3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 14 against Vikings
Falcons have to get back on track with a win over the tough Vikings.
3. Falcons upset Vikings on last-second field goal
A win in Week 14 would be massive for the Atlanta Falcons. If they lose they would have to have the Raiders upset the Vikings to keep their top spot in the division. Raheem Morris' team has their backs against the wall.
Sometimes that is just what a team needs to break out of a slump. There is no denying that the Vikings will be favored in this game but the Falcons have to ignore the outside noise and find a way to snap their three-game skid.
I have them winning on a clutch game-winning drive by Kirk Cousins that puts the game on the foot of the struggling Younghoe Koo who gets back to being the franchise hero.