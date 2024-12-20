3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 against Giants

2. Falcons defense has season-high seven sacks

The New York Giants haven't been known for their offensive line in a while. Every year it seems like they might as well line up five turnstiles; it would be a lot cheaper.

Meanwhile, out of nowhere, the Falcons pass rush has come alive. They have 13 sacks over their past three games after having just ten in their first 11 games. Guys like Kaden Elliss, Arnold Ebiketie, and recently, DeAngelo Malone have pressured quarterbacks.

There is no reason to think that won't continue against Drew Lock and the New York Giants. The G-Men have allowed the seventh-most sacks this season with 45. so the opportunities will be plentiful.