3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 against Giants

3. Falcons reclaim first place in the NFC South

Sitting one game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Atlanta Falcons need to take care of business against the Giants and hope the Dallas Cowboys can upset the red-hot Bucs on Sunday Night Football.

Clearly, one of those things is much more likely than the other. But this is the NFL where there are weekly unexpected upsets. The Cowboys have also won three of their last four and Cooper Rush is coming off his best game against—I can't believe I am saying this—a tough Carolina Panthers team.

There would be no better Sunday than seeing Michael Penix Jr. light it up in a win and the Cowboys sending Baker Mayfield home in second place in the NFC South.

Nobody will be bigger Cowboys fans this week than Falcons fans, not even Cowboys fans.