3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 against Commanders

The Atlanta Falcons haven't made the playoffs since the 2017 season and haven't won the NFC South since the 2016 season—they have a chance to do both on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Commanders. Safe to say, this is their biggest game in a while.

For the Commanders, they will clinch the playoffs with a win. Both teams will bring their best in primetime.

Here are three bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons in their biggest game since 2018.

1. Offense has zero turnovers, Michael Penix Jr. throws three touchdowns

On average, the Washington Commanders have forced one turnover per game. However, most of that has come from fumble recoveries as they have just six interceptions all year.

Fumbling is something the current Falcons lineup doesn't do. They have 18 fumbles this season but 13 came from Kirk Cousins, four from Ray-Ray McCloud III, and one from Drew Dalman. Ray-Ray's four fumbles are the current lineup's only worry.

If Penix can be as accurate as he was in his debut and the receivers catch the ball, there won't be turnovers to be had for Dan Quinn's defense.

Without turnovers, Michael Penix Jr. will have plenty of opportunity to throw his first few touchdowns.