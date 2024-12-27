3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 against Commanders

2. Falcons defense forces another five Washington turnovers

The Commanders beat the Eagles despite throwing two interceptions and losing three fumbles.

Meanwhile, the Falcons' defense has forced a handful of turnovers in their past couple of games—granted, against much lesser competition.

Forcing turnovers will require pressure on Jayden Daniels. Last week, Daniels made some careless mistakes under pressure. The Falcons defense has been pressuring quarterbacks constantly since their bye week. Continuing that will be the difference between winning and losing.

No doubt, Jessie Bates III will be in the middle of most of those five turnovers. Expect a big game from the league's best safety.