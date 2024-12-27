3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 against Commanders

3. Falcons clinch NFC South for first time since 2016

How beautiful does that sound? The Atlanta Falcons do need help early Sunday but it is possible to wrap up the division before the final week of the regular season.

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose at home against the Carolina Panthers, then a win by the Falcons on Sunday Night Football clinches the division. While the Panthers are underdogs, they played a tough game against them a few weeks ago. We know they can hang with them.

A Panthers win will then require a Falcons upset over the Commanders. It would put the Falcons a game up in the win column while already holding the tiebreaker with one week left.

We can only hope everything goes right throughout Sunday's NFL action.