3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 against Panthers

2. Defense closes out sack flurry with six sack

The most remarkable turnaround of the 2024 NFL season is the Atlanta Falcons pass rush. Jimmy Lake's defense went from being historically awful at getting to the quarterback to being the best.

The unit's ten sacks through the first half of the season was by far the worst. Since then, they have more sacks than any team.

The Panthers are about to learn just how different their division rival's Front-7 is since their last matchup. Bryce Young was sacked five times against Tampa Bay so there is no reason to think the Dirty Birds can't top that.