3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 against Panthers
Bold predictions for the Falcons matchup with their NFC South rival, Carolina Panthers, in Week 6.
2. Jessie Bates snags two interceptions
In his debut with the Falcons, Jessie Bates picked off the debuting Bryce Young twice. While he won't benefit from playing the struggling first-overall pick, he will be playing a team that struggles with turnovers.
Every week, whether it is interceptions or forced fumbles, the star safety is making plays. Last week, we saw him force two fumbles so now it is time for him to get his second and third interceptions of the season.
There will be opportunities for him, he needs to take advantage. Doing so will help the Falcons secure a clear, convincing win and move to 3-0 against their division.