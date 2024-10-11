3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 against Panthers
3. Falcons win by three scores
We have not seen a blowout win for the Atlanta Falcons since their win over the Indianapolis Colts last December. It is about time for a no-nonsense win over a team they are better than.
The Panthers have been much better since Andy Dalton took over but they are still limited all over their roster. There are no excuses for this to not be a blowout, similar to how New Orleans did in Week 1.
Winning by three scores is well within the cards this week. The passing game is back in a groove, the run game has the potential to be dominant, and the defense has done a good job keeping teams out of the endzone, for the most part.
If you combine the first two bold predictions this one will come true. We could all use a little break from a nail-biting game this week. It is time for a demanding win over the last-place Panthers.