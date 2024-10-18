3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 against Seahawks
3. Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson both rush for two touchdowns
Like I said before, the Atlanta Falcons will want to continue running the ball. They finally got chunks on the ground at will against Carolina and now they will go against a poor Seattle rush defense.
Keeping the ball on the ground will help Kirk Cousins' efficiency and the overall efficiency of the offense. There is no reason to think that won't continue since we want to keep the NFL's leading passer, Geno Smith, on the sideline for as long as possible.
We saw Zac Robinson finally be willing to run the ball in the redzone as Bijan Robinson rushed for two and Tyler Allgeier rushed for one. This week the duo will each rush for a couple to help even out a stat sheet that was significantly weighed toward passing scores through the first five weeks.
This isn't a bold prediction anymore but the Falcons will also win their fourth consecutive game.