3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 against Buccaneers
Falcons must win to keep hold of the division lead.
2. Falcons hold Baker Mayfield under 200 passing yards
Based on what we have seen, there is not much reason to trust the Atlanta Falcons' defense. They were diced up by Andy Dalton for half of a game and then carved up by Geno Smith.
With that being said, there is even less reason to trust the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' passing offense. Against the Ravens on Monday, they lost Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to injury. Those are the two pieces you worry about when you play the Bucs.
Baker Mayfield's entire strategy since arriving in Tampa is to either throw it up to Evans or check it down to Godwin who has made a habit of picking up yards after the catch. Without either of those weapons, he will find it hard to move the ball through the air.