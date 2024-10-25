3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 against Buccaneers
Falcons must win to keep hold of the division lead.
3. Falcons are the only NFC South team to win in Week 8
Okay, this might not be the boldest prediction but it is still worthy of being on here.
If the Atlanta Falcons leave Tampa with a win there is a good chance they gain a game on every team in the division. The Dirty Birds could secure the sweep of their biggest threat in the division then hop on the plane and watch their other two rivals lose in the evening slate of games.
The Saints are on the road against the Chargers. The Panthers are on the road against the Broncos, who are coming off a beatdown of the Saints.
It could be a very productive week for the Dirty Birds.