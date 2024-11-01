3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 against Cowboys
Falcons have a chance to put up some big numbers against a struggling Cowboys team.
2. Falcons defense finishes with three interceptions
The Atlanta Falcons defensive stars saved them last week. Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell made great plays to intercept Baker Mayfield and look for them to make more plays against the Cowboys.
Dak Prescott has been boom or bust this season regarding turnovers. He has four games with two interceptions and three games without an interception. The kicker is that three of the four two-pick games have come over the past three weeks.
With a lack of a run game, expect there to be a lot of passing from Mike McCarthy's offense which means plenty of opportunities to intercept the ball.