3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 against Saints
The Atlanta Falcons are rolling while their bitter rivals are falling. The two teams have gone in completely different directions since their Week 4 meeting.
It has gone from the 1-2 Falcons hosting the 2-1 Saints to the 2-7 Saints hosting the 6-3 Falcons. Like I said back then, the Saints would cool off which they have done (and then some).
The narrative around these two teams has completely flipped; Raheem Morris has his team playing better than ever while the Saints will play their first game since firing head coach Dennis Allen. The Falcons hope they can overcome a team that should have a new energy under their new coach.
Atlanta can overcome that by fulfilling these three bold predictions.
1. Falcons put up 50 points on Saints
The Saints had the league's top defense over the first few games but things have gone downhill since. Injuries and lack of effort has turned them into a bottom-10 scoring defense which, notably, surrendered 51 points to Tampa Bay a few weeks ago. They also just traded their top corner, Marshon Lattimore, this week.
Meanwhile, the Falcons offense continues to improve. They look nothing like the offense that failed to score a touchdown in the last meeting between these two teams.